One person dies and two injured in alleged gang shooting outside Wynberg mosque

Cape Town: Three alleged prominent members of the American’s gang came under fire today while sitting inside a car outside a mosque in Wynberg, leaving one dead. Videos of the gruesome crime scene went viral on social media minutes after the gunmen fled the scene along Mars and Park roads. One of the victims, sitting inside the car, could be seen holding a lit cigarette.

Men walking out of the mosque were shocked, calling on residents not to contaminate the crime scene as everyone scrambled. A witness and crime fighter, who cannot be identified for reasons of security and who had been inside the mosque at the time of the shooting, said several gunshots could be heard: “We were all in mosque as we came out and stood by the gate. We heard about 10 to 15 shots going off and we saw one man fall to the ground and two others were shot in the vehicle, one was code blue and another was rushed to hospital.” The men are understood to be high-ranking members of the Americans gang in communities such as Silvertown in Athlone, Heideveld and Bonteheuwel.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that one person had died while two others were wounded. “Be advised that Wynberg police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after a shooting incident this afternoon at about 1.50pm at the corners of Mars and Park roads, Wynberg, where a 29-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded and two other males injured. “The injured victims were taken to a nearby medical facility for medical treatment. “Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation.

“The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “The motive for the attack is unknown. “Anyone that can shed light on the incident is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively share the information via the MYSAPSAPP.”