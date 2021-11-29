One-year-old wounded during shooting that left one man dead and another injured

Cape Town - A one-year-old baby and a 32-year-old man have been left wounded and another victim murdered after gunmen rushed inside a home in Wesbank on Sunday. The incident happened just days after Premier Alan Winde and the Department of Social Development held a candlelight vigil to commemorate the launch of the 16 days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

Police were called to the crime scene in Strandveld Street just after 9pm after gunmen had fled the scene. There they found the body of an unknown man aged 25 and the one-year-old baby, and a 32-year-old man, who were left injured. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said a gunman who had been travelling in a getaway car had jumped out and raced inside the premises where the victims were and opened fire.

“According to reports, the deceased and the victims were inside the premises when a vehicle stopped in front of the premises. “An unknown male approached and fired numerous gunshots. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Mfuleni police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.” Ward councillor Ebrahim Sawant said he was aware of the incident.

On Thursday, Sharna Fernandez, the Minister of Social Development, said there was a full year approach needed while focusing on Gender-based violence. “Our response to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide must be intentional and uncompromising,” she said. “It is a commitment of government, civil society partners, other social partners and communities to work together towards a sustained plan of action to curb Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.