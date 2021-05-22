Opera show dedicated to Madiba

Cape Town - An opera show dedicated to Nelson Mandela will be staged in Cape Town for the first time today.

Madiba the African Opera, a mixture of Xhosa and English music composed by Sibusiso Njeza, will staged at the Hugo Lambrechts Music Centre in Parow.

Njeza said he composed the show in 2014 and it premiered at the State Theatre the same year.

“It is coming to Cape Town for the first time, it is one of the most significant works that I have composed as it deals with an African story,” he said.

He said opera was always associated with Italians, but now they have started writing African stories using the medium.

Njeza said the show is about Mandela growing up after his father died and being raised by King Jongintaba Dalindyebo at the Great Place Mqhekezweni.

“The story is about Mandela being raised by the king (while) going through initiation.”

He said the story also tells of his journey to Johannesburg after he fled when the king arranged a girl for him to marry.

It also touches on his political life.

“When you follow the story you start seeing that it is not only about him, but it's a story we can all relate to because it shows how most of us grew up in the rural areas and moved to urban areas to better our lives.”

Njeza said the story also covers Mandela’s schooling all the way to university, and when he starts seeing the world for what it is.

He said this is meant to inspire others who come from humble beginnings in the rural areas to making something for themselves.

“He was born in eMvezo and became president of the country, I can also become one and that young boy from the rural areas can be one.”

Njeza said for more on what goes on, people will just have to join them by coming to watch.

He said the Covid-19 regulations would be adhered to as the auditorium is set up in a way that there are rows and seats that are not used, to ensure physical distancing.

He said the performers and the audience would also be screened.

Weekend Argus