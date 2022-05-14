Operation Dudula launches Cape branch

HUNDREDS of Operation Dudula supporters marched through the streets of Cape Town on Saturday to mark the launch of its branch in the Western Cape. While the organisation only had a permit for a maximum of 300 people, more than 500 supporters clad in branded T-shirts, carrying banners and placards march through the streets singing Struggle songs.

The movement, which began in Gauteng has been labelled by some as “xenophobic and dangerous”, was founded in Soweto a few months after the July riots that erupted when former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to jail for contempt of court. They targeted suspected drug traffickers and businesses that allegedly hired illegal foreigners in order to pay them lower wages than legally required. Cape Town mom Petunia Dobang said she joined the movement to get justice for her son.

“My son (was) stabbed by a man from Nigeria,” she told Weekend Argus while sobbing inconsolably. “They wanted to kill my son by stabbing him with knives and throwing him with stones,” she said. “The foreigners are dangerous, they are very violent, they need to leave and Operation Dudula will get rid of them,” Dobang said.

Operation Dudula member says she is here today to 'get rid of the foreigners' after her son was stabbed by Nigerians #OperationDudula @WeekendArgus @ODudula pic.twitter.com/rd9esVu4Ch — Brandon (@brandonn_journo) May 14, 2022 The picket started in Hanover Street and ended at the Cape Town Central police station where they handed over a memorandum with grievances to a representative of the Department of Home Affairs. Dudula’s leader Nhlanhla Lux was not in attendance as he was said to be in Limpopo. In their memorandum, the group demanded that the department beef up security at the country’s border posts.

“As a result of a dysfunctional border control system, our country South Africa continuously (is) receiving a large and an uncontrollable influx of illegal foreigners/migrants,” the memorandum read. The movement also want officials to verify the status of every foreign national in the City to establish whether they are in the country legally. Hundreds of protesters marching from Keizersgracht have just passed parliament as they make their way to Cape Town Central Police Station. The group are marching under the banner of Operation Dudula @WeekendArgus pic.twitter.com/jFca7NGL3w — Tracey Leigh Adams (@Traceyleighadam) May 14, 2022 “The enforcement of section 41 of Immigration Act of 2002 on every foreigner roaming the streets of Cape Town and surroundings to scan and verify their identity documents.”

They also want the City to arrest and deport all those who contravened South African Immigration Laws. Operation Dudula members also told Weekend Argus that they were not paid to attend the picket. “We were not paid my brother,” Noltando Stshwila said. “We paid our own bus fares and we come from far.”