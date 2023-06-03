Opposition parties slam DA’s Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill

Cape Town: Opposition parties in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature have slammed the tabling of the Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill by the DA, saying it seeks to create an independent country within the country.

But Christopher Fry, the DA’s Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Premier and Constitutional Matters, said the bill merely seeks to devolve certain powers in areas such as policing, public transport, energy, and harbours. "The bill doesn't seek to make the Western Cape an independent state; we just want a devolution of certain powers, as we believe that some will function better if they are under the control of the provincial government than the national government. The DA remains committed to the devolution of national powers to capable provinces in order to bring quality service delivery and good governance to communities," said Fry. EFF Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL), Aishah Cassiem, said the main question that should be asked was, will the success of this bill translate into benefit for the people of the Western Cape?

"Will it eradicate poverty, and will it reduce the wealth gap? The DA wants to operate as an independent country or as a federal state with the aim of making their own laws, and this attempt is their first step in seeking independence. But I believe that this will never materialise," said Cassiem. She said in the Western Cape, there had been a 14% reduction in crime, and as we knew, policing was a national competency. "Police oversight and community safety must exercise oversight over SAPS in the province, so none of them can claim that it is one or the other who is reducing crime. We do, however, acknowledge the weakness of the national government in issues of policing, public transport, energy, and management of our harbours, among others. We don’t feel that giving this responsibility to the Western Cape government will translate into benefits for poor and working-class communities," said Cassiem.