20-month-old Orderick Lucas

Cape Town - Child murder accused Eerste River hairdresser Melvin Volkwyn was denied bail on Wednesday. Volkwyn stands accused of kidnapping, murdering 20-month-old Orderick Lucas in Kleinvlei in March. He is also accused of defeating the ends of justice.

After a number postponements last month, the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court finally delivered a judgment on whether Volkwyn would be granted bail or not.

He was denied bail as the court took a number of things into consideration such as him not attending court in previous cases, giving false names and addresses.

As he entered the dock, the accused smiled at supporters. His blond locks have been replaced by a dark schoolboy cut.

The petitions that were previously mentioned in court for and against Volkwyn were not taken into account as nothing was mentioned about what charges the accused was facing.

As Judge Faroza Rudolp concluded her verdict, State prosecutor Nathan Adriaanse said there could be possible rape charges brought against the accused.

Friends and family members of Volkwyn mumbled their disappointment when bail was denied.

Meanwhile, outside the court, Baby Orderick’s mother Davedine Lucas said: "I just want the truth.I see my child through him."

Cristal van der Heyde,a member of the Melton Rose Neighbourhood Watch said: "I am happy that he did not get bail. If he got bail, would our children be safe outside? It could be my grandchild then what would I do? Our children are not safe," she said.

The case was postponed for further investigation and Volkwyn will appear in camera on August 28.

Weekend Argus