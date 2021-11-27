Orrie has taken part in every Ultra-trail Cape Town since its inception in 2014

Cape Town - Imagine being able to run and see the majestic Table Mountain and parts of the Cape Peninsula in the space of a day? Ashraf Orrie will do just that when he competes in his eighth Ultra-trail Cape Town (UTCT) today.

The Plumstead resident has taken part in every UTCT since its inception in 2014 and will do his fourth 100km version of the event this year, which starts and ends at Gardens Rugby Club in Oranjezicht. The event consists of a 65km, 35km and 21km trail race. Ashraf Orrie will be joined by his wife Roldah and some of his teammates from Strong2Run in the 100km event. His children, Nabeelah and Riaz, will be doing their fifth 21km trail run. SUPPLIED Orrie said the UTCT is the highlight of the year for every trail runner who lives and runs in Cape Town.

“I’ve been running the UTCT since the beginning in 2014 when it was a tiny event with about 250 runners across the three distances, and witnessed how this race has grown to where it is today. I’m part of the UTCT family and the organisers have become close friends. “It’s a weekend filled with lots of drama and emotions are high at registration and the start of the race. It quickly turns into digging deep, feeling mixed emotions of joy, happiness, laughter, excitement but a huge sense of self-recognition and self-worth once that coveted medal is around your neck. It has really become the graduation day for many, the last dance and the finale,” he said. The 100km event previously had a cut-off time of 17 hours but has now been extended to 24 hours.

Leading up to today’s trail run, Orrie has taken part in a number of events, including the Otter Africa Trail Run, the Puffer Trail Run and the Maxi Race. “There’s nothing better than running the UTCT 100km. I find real peace and tranquillity in my headspace when running such long distances. It’s a time to reflect and it really makes you experience what your body and mind can achieve when in sync. What keeps me motivated is seeing everyone around me experiencing exactly what I am, at different times, we’re all dropping our heads and getting the job done . “This race takes months of preparation with short runs during the week, with your long ‘must-do’ five to eight hours on a Saturday and Sunday in the mountains, coupled with lots of strength and mobility work.

“Eating and sleeping is just as important as your training, a minimum of seven to eight hours a night,” he said. Orrie won’t be doing the 100km event alone – he will be joined by some of his teammates at Strong2Run and his wife Roldah. His children, Nabeelah and Riaz, will be doing their fifth 21km trail run. UTCT race director, Stuart McConnachie said: “Ashraf has developed over the years into a strong member of the outdoor lifestyle community in Cape Town. He serves to inspire others to participate, to get outdoors and be active, which is such an essential part of what we believe is healthy living.