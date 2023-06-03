Outcry over lack of proper learner transportation following tragedy

Cape Town: Parents in the Western Cape are facing ever-increasing challenges in ensuring the safety of their children, especially when it concerns transport to and from school.

Public outcry followed after five school children lost their lives in a horror crash when the bakkie they were travelling to school in crashed in Mitchells Plain on May 30. This incident has highlighted the absence of safe public transport, a shortage of properly regulated scholar transport, and a scarcity of schools in close proximity to home. Peter de Villiers, GOOD Western Cape Provincial Legislature member, has decided to rally behind the safety of learner transport. He is of the opinion that the absence of sufficient public transport, a lack of scholar transport, and a shortage of quality schooling in densely populated communities have created a toxic mix that is threatening the future and lives of children.

“While the Western Cape Government continues to claim that it is a province of choice for many South Africans, it seems uninterested in ensuring that the necessary services, schools, and infrastructure keep up with the expanding communities outside of their usual priority areas.” De Villiers further stated the WCED needs to urgently develop and implement a transportation plan for learners who require assistance to get to school. Western Cape MEC for Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie expressed outrage at this accident involving a vehicle transporting learners illegally.

“Anyone who is transporting passengers – especially children whose bodies are more vulnerable to injury – has the weighty responsibility to keep them safe”, he said. Mackenzie said vehicles must be roadworthy, drivers must be qualified, and an operating licence is required to transport passengers. Mackenzie continued: “Anyone wishing to report illegal or unsafe transport operators in the metro must please contact the City of Cape Town Traffic Department, for enforcement and possible impoundments if the vehicle is unsafe, overloaded or the driver is unqualified.”

According to the Western Cape Government’s website, transporters who are paid to transport learners must adhere to specific regulations, which are set out in the National Land Transport Act. The Western Cape Government emphasised that at no time may a child be transported with a bakkie, delivery van, or truck. If you want to charge for providing scholar transport, you must apply for an operating licence from the Provincial Regulatory Entity. A licence costs R300 and is valid for two years.

Vehicles used for learner transport must: – be less than 12 years old, – be registered and licensed in the Western Cape,

– be tested at a roadworthy centre every 6 months, – have a valid operating licence, – have a special vehicle fitness certificate,

– clearly stipulate the number of passengers allowed in the vehicle, – have a seatbelt for every child and a car seat for those younger than 3 years old, – be clearly marked as a "scholar transport" vehicle,

– have a fire extinguisher and first aid kit, – have a passenger list of all of the children who are being transported, and – have copies of each child’s birth certificate or identity document (ID) in case of an accident.