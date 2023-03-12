Angry Khayelitsha residents tore down a shack that housed a church where three young girls were allegedly raped by the pastor who threatened the trio into silence until a fight between victims revealed their ordeal. A 10-year-old girl and her two friends, both aged seven, were allegedly raped by the suspect in January.

Relatives say the children had been tied and raped in full view of each other until the truth came out on March 4. One of the children’s mother said: “He lured the children with money and when they got to the suspect’s establishment, he then sealed their mouths and tied their hands with tape. “He raped them one-by-one, as they each watched and when he was done, he warned them that if they told anyone, he would kill them.”

The 32-year-old said the families found out about the incident when she walked in on the children fighting over food. “My eldest daughter had a fight with the 10-year-old victim and my seven-year-old intervened. Out of anger, the 10-year-old victim said she was going to tell their parents about what happened to them. “I walked in (during) the fight and I asked her what she was talking about (and the truth came out); I have not been okay since. Every time I think about it, I end up downing a bottle of alcohol. That man destroyed the children.”

The distraught woman told Weekend Argus that after hearing the news, she alerted her neighbours. “The angry residents destroyed the church while we went to the police station and hospital after we told them about what happened to the girls,” she explained. “The police picked him up and took him away from the area, and we are not sure if he appeared in court as we are still waiting for the detective to give us feedback.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that the suspect was arrested and appeared in court facing rape charges. Meanwhile, a 27-year-old Delft rape victim has claimed that her perpetrator revisited her home several times to threaten her while she waited for the police to attend to her complaint. The woman said she was attacked on March 2 at 6pm by a man who ran into her house while he was chasing his wife during a dispute.

“His wife is my friend, and she ran into my home thinking she would be safe but when he pushed the door, my friend ran out the back. He said he was going to teach me a lesson, and raped me. “Community leaders called the police, but they never showed up. The whole night I was waiting and eventually at around 2pm the following day, they came to take me to the police station. “I’m really disappointed in the police, I needed them; the man could have killed me while I waited for them.”

The woman said having been raped before, she had been determined to ensure that she got justice. “This was the first time standing up for myself as I had been raped before, three times by different men. “That day I decided to tell community leaders, but it seemed useless because the police didn’t do anything and now I am left scared like I was in the past.”

Van Wyk confirmed a case of rape was opened by Delft SAPS. “A rape case was registered at Delft SAPS for investigation. This case was transferred to Delft FCS for further investigation. “Violence against women and children is at the top of the Western Cape SAPS’s priority list, and we will do everything possible to bring perpetrators to book. Kindly be advised that our members are bound by a code of conduct.

“The complainant is encouraged to lodge a complaint with police management or Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate) so that her allegations can be investigated. “The alleged behaviour by our members will not be tolerated and we will take appropriate action if the allegations can be substantiated.” The latest crime statistics showed that more than 5 900 people were raped in South Africa between October and December.