Over 1 226 tonnes of litter is removed from Cape Town CBD

The Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) has urged members of the public to report illegal dumping as part of their anti-litter campaign, which raises awareness about the huge amount of litter and the increase in illegal dumping by businesses in the CBD. According to the CCID, over 1 226 tons of litter and illegally dumped waste is removed to landfills from the Cape Town CBD every year by the Cape Town CCID. It’s equivalent to over 100 000 kg every month, which is the amount of dung produced by 40 African elephants.

It said illegal dumping not only has an impact on the environment but can also threaten public health and decrease property values and this is the reason that CCID highlights the problem to ensure the CBD remains an attractive place for everyone to enjoy. Kally Benito, manager of the CCID’s Urban Development department, said at the start of the pandemic in 2020 during Covid-19, the amount of litter collected decreased to 582 tons. "Now that the CBD is fully operational, the amount of litter has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. The amount of litter jumped from 709 tons in 2019 to 1 226 tons in 2022 – an increase of over 70%. We must work together to turn this around. Our hard-hitting campaign aims to educate people to dispose of waste responsibly," said Benito.

He said the CCID is intent on keeping the CBD "crime and grime-free." "Together with our partners at the City of Cape Town, our aim is to retain our reputation as the most successful and cleanest city centre in South Africa so that we can continue to attract business and property investment in the region and lure local and international visitors," he said. The CCID’s 2023 campaign will focus on curbing the problem of illegal dumping by educating business owners on how to develop and implement a waste management plan.

"We urge members of the public to report illegal dumping to the CCID control room by calling 082 415 7127," said Benito. Grant Twigg, City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Waste Management said illegal dumping in Cape Town costs ratepayers hundreds of thousands of rands every year, and the backlog of illegal dumping needing attention continues to grow. "Unfortunately, education and awareness efforts about how to responsibly dispose of waste also fall on deaf ears, as not everyone adheres. Even applying fines and confiscating vehicles involved in dumping sometimes fails to change behaviour," said Twigg.