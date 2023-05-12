Cape Town – Beneficiaries of the Maitland Mews Social Housing Project are pleased to finally live in the comfort of their own homes after the Western Cape Department of Infrastructure handed over 204 units to them this week. This R95.9 million energy-saving project is part of a bigger precinct development called Maitland Metro set to be completed in eight years.

The aim is to alleviate the housing need and reduce electricity consumption in the precinct with the solar PV panels fitted to support geysers. Nonqaba Bikauri, who previously lived in Philippi, said she was relieved. “I am very happy to have been accommodated here, as it is 10 minutes away from my work,” she said. “I am at peace, knowing I no longer have to live with crime as this facility is highly secured.”

Merlene Malan, an elderly beneficiary, said the space catered for all her needs. “I am happy I was able to relocate to this project. I will be closer to the hospital, because I recently underwent a medical procedure. Public transport is at my doorstep and will help me commute with ease.” It comprises of 121 primary beneficiaries of income lower than R6 700, 83 units allocated for the secondary target market of people earning between R 6 701 and R22 000 per month, with nine training facilities.

It will also provide economic opportunities for local job seekers, and for small, medium and micro enterprises. Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertius Simmers, said they were satisfied that the beneficiaries had been accommodated. “It is great to note that 204 beneficiaries will now not only live closer to their places of work, but can also be assured of their safety and well-being,” he said.