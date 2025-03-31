Over 33 000 Grade 7 learners in Western Cape yet to apply for Grade 8 as deadline looms

The Western Cape Education Department is urging parents to submit their applications for Grade 8 placements for the 2026 academic year. Currently, over 33 000 Grade 7 learners in the province have not yet applied for a place in Grade 8.

David Maynier, MEC for Education, stressed the importance of timely applications: "We are committed to providing every learner with a school placement, but applying on time helps us plan more effectively for the upcoming year and ensures that your child has a place when the school year begins." Primary schools have been informed about the learners whose parents have not yet applied and are being asked to remind them to complete the application process. Schools also included a note about applications in their end-of-term communications sent to parents last week.

The on-time admissions window for 2026 closes on April 15, 2025. Parents can submit their applications online through the Western Cape Education Department's website, visit their district office, or access in-person assistance at designated pop-up admissions sites throughout the province. When applying in person, parents are encouraged to bring all necessary supporting documentation.

As of March 28, 2025, more than 116 000 applications for Grade R, Grade 1, and Grade 8 placements have been received. "We thank the parents who have already completed their applications," said Maynier. "Applying on time allows us to allocate resources efficiently and ensures that every child will have a place in a school next year."