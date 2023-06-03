Cape Town - Whistle blowers have cautioned national police that suspects wanted by Interpol found hiding in the Western Cape and across the country should be a wake up call. The national police spokesperson Major General Mathapelo Peters confirmed the SAPS hay arrested more than 60 fugitives wanted on extradition requests and by Interpol in the past five years.

She said they were successful in tracing suspects and bringing many back to the country to stand trial. “In the past five years members of Interpol NCB Pretoria have successfully arrested more than 60 fugitives wanted on extradition requests and Interpol Red Notices,” she explained. Of the 60 wanted fugitives arrested, 42 were successfully extradited and a further 27 extradition requests were currently before various courts in South Africa.

“Interpol NCB Pretoria has also successfully managed to trace and arrange for the apprehension of 11 wanted fugitives that have since been extradited back to South Africa to stand trial.” The confirmation by Peters comes a week after Rwandan national Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence was arrested in Paarl. Fulgence was one of the most wanted fugitives in the Rwandan genocide of 1994. He is accused of orchestrating the deaths of more than 2 000 Tutsi refugees and has been on the run for decades.

The National Prosecuting Authority said he is charged with two counts of fraud and three counts of transgression of the Immigration Act. The State alleges that on January 20, 2000, he unlawfully, falsely and with intent to defraud and to prejudice the Department of Home Affairs gave out and pretended to be Fulgence Dende-Minana, and that he was a Burundian national. And that on June 10, 2004, he again pretended to be Dende-Minana, when applying for refugee status.

State prosecutor advocate Nathan Adriaanse said a warrant of arrest was issued against Fulgence on March 8, 2019 and that he was seeking to be indicted on four charges including genocide, complicity in the genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, and extermination as a crime against humanity. Peters said last month international fugitive Ruth Lawrence, who was arrested last year, was found hiding in South Africa and had been successfully extradited to Ireland to face a double murder charge. “Lawrence and her ex-fiancé, Neville van der Westhuizen, were both sought for a double murder that took place in Ireland during 2014,” Peters explained.

Peters said Van der Westhuizen, who is serving a jail sentence for another murder which he committed in KwaZulu-Natal, has also been arrested on the extradition request for the double murder in Ireland. “His extradition process is currently under way in the Durban Magistrate’s Court,” Peters added. “The tracing of the Lawrence and her extradition come as a result of collaboration between the Irish National Police, Garda Siochana, whose team members arrived in South Africa earlier this week, and the South African Police Service Interpol NCB Pretoria; the Directorate Priority Crime Investigations; SAPS Detectives and Crime Intelligence.“

“Lawrence was handed over to the Irish police who would subsequently take her back to Ireland to face charges of murder. Just last week, police were called to a crime scene in Constantia, where the bodies of four adults believed to be of Bulgarian descent were found. One of the four is known as Krasmir Kamenov-Karo, who was wanted by Interpol for various crimes.

Whistle blower and crime fighter Zona Morton said this was just the tip of the iceberg. “The mass execution of the Interpol Red Listed Bulgarian and his wife and two others should be a wake up call to the national police,“ she said. “It is a land of milk and honey for them.