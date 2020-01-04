Over 80% pass rate predicted for Western Cape matric results









Staff involved in the printing of question papers has been vetted and has signed non-disclosure agreements to maintain secrecy and avert leaks. Picture: Michael Walker/ African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - The wait for the Grade 12 class of 2019 will be over this week after their results and the overall matric pass rate are announced on Wednesday. Their education having started in 2007, 53 395 full-time candidates sat for the National Senior Certificate examinations in the Western Cape last year. The province had 1 463 invigilators overseeing as many as 466 exam centres. The 2018 matric pass rate in the region was 81.5%, and Professor Prevanand Ramrathan from the University of KwaZulu-Natal said this year’s would be between 82% and 85%. “We have almost stabilised the pass rates for subjects like maths and science... if there is an increase or drop, it will be marginal,” Ramrathan said.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer added: “Given the circumstances under which we are working - increasing numbers, people coming in Grade 10 from other, weaker provinces, decreasing budgets, increased class sizes and worsening socio- economic circumstances - I am hoping to maintain an above 80% pass rate.

“I think that is the most realistic I can be. I do know, however, that a lot of hard work has gone into helping our matrics, by many role-players. I hope their work yields fruit.”

While matriculants celebrate next week, the Western Cape Education Department will already preparing for Grade 1 pupils starting school this year.

Department head Brian Schreuder announced last year that their theme for this year was “2020: The Year of Functional Schools - Developing a values-driven team”.

“Our mission remains clear: to achieve our vision for quality education for every child, in every classroom, in every school in the province,” Schreuder said.

“But we cannot do this without having the necessary systems, structures and policies in place. We cannot do this if we do not have supportive and efficient teams.”

Weekend Argus