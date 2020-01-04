Their education having started in 2007, 53 395 full-time candidates sat for the National Senior Certificate examinations in the Western Cape last year.
The province had 1 463 invigilators overseeing as many as 466 exam centres.
The 2018 matric pass rate in the region was 81.5%, and Professor Prevanand Ramrathan from the University of KwaZulu-Natal said this year’s would be between 82% and 85%.
“We have almost stabilised the pass rates for subjects like maths and science... if there is an increase or drop, it will be marginal,” Ramrathan said.