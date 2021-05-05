Overberg flooded as Cape storm makes landfall

Residents were evacuated from their homes after heavy floods in some parts of L’Agulhas, Struisbaai, and Struisbaai North on Wednesday.

The Cape storm is expected to batter the southern Cape with high winds and waves up to 5,5m.

Rescue teams have been deployed to the area including the Disaster Management a statement from the Overberg District Municipality said.

The municipality said people would be housed at the Struisbaai Caravan Park, Struisbaai Community Hall, and other places of accommodation. “We are monitoring and assessing other areas and will keep you informed should the situation change.”

As received. A storm has hit the southern Cape (Struisbaai and Cape Aghulas) causing flooding. pic.twitter.com/5oRxQyyo2a — Quinton Mtyala (@mtyala) May 5, 2021

Heavy rain that was initially predicted to reach 45mm, was now expected to reach from 60mm up to 100mm in mountainous areas. The weather bureau warned that the rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail.

Flooding in Struisbaai. Picture: Whatsapp

Videos and pictures were posted to social media of flooded homes, hail the size of golf balls and a crew from Cape Agulhas municipality on a small fishing boat helping to evacuate residents.

The South African Weather Service warned that the storm would spread to the Cape Winelands and Cape Town by Wednesday night.

An orange level 6 warning has been issued in the Overberg area, with an urgent note of danger to life due to fast flowing streams.

Residents in the Cape Winelands, City of Cape Town and Hessequa Municipality have been issued an orange level 4 warning, possible flooding.

In the Hout Bay and Witsand area, a yellow level 4 warning indicates heavy winds with an expected difficulty to navigate. Between the Hout Bay and Still Bay areas, the weather service has indicated that small vessels may be at risk of capsizing in the ocean.

Residents in all the above-mentioned areas have been cautioned to heed of the above warnings until Friday.

“We have our standby crews available to respond to any eventuality, should any emergencies arise,” said Charlotte Powell, spokesperson for Disaster Risk Management.

Craig Lambinon, spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute, said that the NSRI would be on duty 24/7 to assist as is needed.

Regional numbers for reporting emergencies in the Western Cape:

Provincial emergency number: 112

City of Cape Town: 107 or 021 480 770 and 080 911 4357

Overberg: 028 425 1690

West Coast: 022 433 8700

Garden Route: 044 805 5071

Central Karoo: 023 449 8000

Cape Winelands: 021 886 9244 or 021 887 4446