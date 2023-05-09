Overberg infrastructure gets a boost

Cape Town - A total of R1.8 billion will be spent on improving major infrastructure in the Overberg District municipality over the next three financial years. Western Cape MEC for Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, presented a Medium-Term Expenditure Framework Infrastructure Budget after a five-day visit to infrastructure project sites across the district.

He said the budget would be spent on 75 projects, including road infrastructure projects in Draaiberg, De Hoop, Bredasdorp, and Botrivier. Simmers said an amount of R705 000 in road maintenance subsidies would be transferred to local municipalities in the 2023/24 financial year. ‘’In the current fiscal year, the department intends spending R29.9 million on public works and general infrastructure,’’ he added.

Last week, the department also said it invested R136.9 million in the reseal, rehabilitation and ancillary work of the R326 road between Stanford and Riviersonderend. The project, which started in October 2021, was expected to be concluded by the end of July 2023 and had created 145 job opportunities. A further R17 million was reinvested in local enterprises and Small Medium and Micro Enterprise (SMMEs).

The R320 road between Caledon and Hermanus was also undergoing a revamp, giving a boost to local SMMEs and providing 125 job opportunities, according to the department. A total of close to R94 million would be spent across the district towards the completion of health and education infrastructure projects, rolled over from the previous fiscal year. Simmers added the department would focus on the Human Settlements projects, investing R136.4 million.

The budget would be used on the construction of 474 houses and 629 serviced sites. Executive Mayor of the Overberg District Municipality, Andries Franken, welcomed the budget. ‘’We welcome the transparency with which the Department of Infrastructure has approached us,’’ he said.

“The continued open communication and collaborative efforts between these two spheres of government will be of great benefit to the Overberg District. “This is evident in the existing and ongoing infrastructure projects in our region that even tourists have come to enjoy.” Simmers also vowed to continue to ‘’build renewed hope’’ in the region through service delivery.