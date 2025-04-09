Overcoming adversity: Tracy Damons graduates cum laude despite cancer

In a moving testament to resilience and determination, 43-year-old Tracy Damons has emerged triumphantly from her battle with breast cancer to graduate cum laude from Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT). The Gqeberha native, an oncology nurse by profession, faced a life-altering diagnosis while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in oncology and palliative nursing, transforming her academic journey into a profound personal saga of courage and commitment.

While in the midst of her studies, Tracy discovered a lump in her left breast. After a series of medical consultations, she received the harrowing news that she had stage 2 breast cancer. “Everything happened so fast. There wasn’t really time to think or process everything," she recalled. Initially, doctors advised her to pause her studies, but Tracy had a different plan. “I told them I wanted to finish it and see what I can do,” she asserted, showcasing the fierce resolve that would define her journey. She underwent a mastectomy followed by chemotherapy, enduring days of sickness, headaches, and nausea. "During some cycles, I would feel very sick and struggle with headaches and nausea. I tried to fit in my work on the days that I felt a bit better,” she said, highlighting the challenge of balancing her health with her professional commitments. Compounding her struggles was a personal upheaval—a divorce that coincided with her treatment. “Everything happened at the same time,” she said, illustrating the overwhelming nature of her circumstances.

As she completed her studies during the second semester, Tracy found herself teetering on the edge of despair. Yet, against all odds, she triumphed, and her emotions poured forth when she received her results from CPUT. “I was overwhelmed. I cried. The second semester was a difficult time, and I can’t believe that through everything I managed to pass,” she revealed, expressing the sheer weight of her relief and joy. Now, having returned to Livingstone Hospital earlier this year, Tracy remained dedicated to providing extraordinary care for her patients. “Now I can feel and I know what the patients are going through as I have been through it myself,” she reflected, underscoring the depth of her empathy cultivated from personal experience.