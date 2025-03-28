Overdue library book returns after 24 years during Fine Free Week

This Fine Free Week a rare discovery landed on the desk of a local librarian - a book on the history of the French film industry which was overdue for 24 years. The book, French Cinema by Roy Armes was due for return on 8 March, 2001, was one of 13 178 items which found their way back to the shelves this week. Some 40 000 items, valued at over R4. 6 million are still however overdue.

"This is a historic return as it's arguably one of the oldest books to find its way back during Fine Free Week. It’s not lost on us that the book itself is historical in nature. While it is still usable, restoration is not an option, but the patron has offered to buy the book, should it not be returning to the library’s shelves," said Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Francine Higham. The City said the person who borrowed the book moved extensively locally and internationally, and discovered the book while sorting through stored belongings and decided to return it during the library’s fine free week. The book is no longer listed on the current library system, so there is no record of it, except the date sheet in the book.

"We are grateful to everyone who took advantage of the amnesty period to return library material - thank you for heeding the call. I want to encourage our patrons to please return anything that is still past the due date. The fines for overdue material are modest compared to the replacement cost, so please do the right thing. Fully stocked libraries benefit everyone," Higham. The City said a number of wayward Wimpy Kids found their way home as the series, by author Jeff Kinney, dominates the list of outstanding items each year. "The Library service will host a few more Fine Free Weeks throughout the year, which will hopefully yield some more overdue returns. For now, we shift our focus to the upcoming school holidays. Libraries will offer a range of activities to keep young minds engaged and entertained. Please reach out to your local facility for programme details," concluded Higham.