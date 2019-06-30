Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy has placed an immediate moratorium on octopus fishing to save the whales. Lesley Rochat AfriOceans Conservation Alliance

Cape Town - MINISTER of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Barbara Creecy has suspended octopus fishing, following a spate of whale entanglements around the country’s ecologically sensitive coastline led to mounting public concern. This comes after two whales (an adult Bryde’s whale and a juvenile humpback whale) died in False Bay over a two-week period. Both whales died after becoming entangled in nets intended for octopus fishing.

“Our decision is taken following widespread public concern regarding recent whale entanglements in the False Bay area which has resulted in the untimely and cruel death of these magnificent creatures,” Creecy said in a statement.

Her department said the suspension would remain in place until scientists completed an investi- gation into the entanglements.

Lesley Rochat, founder and CEO of AfriOceans Conservation Alliance said: “(That) this highly intelligent and graceful animal, which gives birth to one calf after a pregnancy of 11 months should come to our shores after travelling up to 25000km per year only to die a slow and cruel death by drowning is devastating, and an unacceptable loss.”

Rochat said the impact of octopus fishing and the resultant fatalities also had a “domino effect”.

“With a recent lack of predatory great white sharks in False Bay, we have witnessed an increased number of Cape fur seals which are needing food and octopus is a valuable prey.

“The general over-fishing that has occurred in False Bay for decades, including the catching of octopus has resulted in a shortage of food for seals, which are turning to in- creased predations on the endangered African penguin.

“This in turn has negative implications on the already plummeting numbers of African penguins, their role within the marine ecosystems, and their contribution towards the upliftment of communities as a result of their economic value in South African tourism.”

Rochat said with this being the start of the whale season in False Bay, many more deaths through entanglements were likely to occur, unless urgent measures are taken to stop destructive fishing practices.

The exploratory fishing for octopus was established in 2014 in False Bay, Saldanha Bay and Mossel Bay to develop economic hubs and create jobs.

Weekend Argus