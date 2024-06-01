PA, led by Gayton McKenzie, is surprise Western Cape poll package

Cape Town - The recently formed Patriotic Alliance (PA), with its charismatic leader Gayton McKenzie has become the surprise package of the general elections in the Western Cape. While the DA took a strong lead with more than 55% of votes, and ANC in second with about 18.59%, the PA at 9.08%, thumped older parties such as the GOOD Party, ACDP and EFF with 4.65% and Cape Coloured Congress with about 2.62%.

A thrilled McKenzie took social media to bask in the glory of his party’s performance. In his short video, he said: “Our people are going to Parliament, the haters need to book themselves in. Our people are going to legislature, die ding ruk (it’s going to be awesome).” Patriotic Alliance (PA) president. l AYANDA NDAMANE/INDEPENDENT NEWSPAPERS PA spokesperson Steve Motale said: “We are pleased that the early results put us on the board and it’s testament to all the hard work that’s been put in and the growth of the PA, particularly in the Western and Northern Cape. “We need to be disciplined now and await the final results before making any big announcements about our views on the campaign and the election as well as what our next steps will be.”

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. l SUPPLIED National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams said he was chuffed to be in the league of the top five but doesn’t want to be compared to the PA as they are not “apple and apple”. “As the NCC, we are approaching the mark where we need to be, with the mark of about 25% of our stronghold still to be counted for. That’s a good space to be in. The provincial seat is assured, the national seat is assured. We’re hoping to pick up a little bonus and congratulations to the PA who have done very, very well. “But I don’t understand people’s infatuation with the NCC and the PA, it’s not quite apples and apples. I mean, this is a body that came in here with a big budget, and we had none.

“You should look to the party that we’ve beaten. Nobody is asking how its possible. Nobody is asking how is it possible that you beat parties who have millions, but if people want to compare us to the PA, that’s their business. “We are proud to have expanded our base in our first national election. There are very few parties that can make that statement and this is just the beginning for us. “For some parties, reaching Parliament will be the job done; for us the work begins now,” Adams added.