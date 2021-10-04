Paarl man accused of murdering, burning girlfriend denied bail

THE man accused of murdering and burning his girlfriend has been denied bail at the Paarl Magistrate’s Court once again. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case against Sithobele Qebe was postponed to next Thursday for a regional court date.

He is charged with murdering 27-year-old Siphokazi Booi earlier this month. Her body was found dumped close to the railway tracks on a dump site near his shack in White City, Mbekweni, in Paarl. Qebe is also charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly assaulted Booi on August 7.

The victim’s aunt, Nontando Booi, said: “The accused had been abusing Booi for years. They tried to do all they can as a family to end the relationship”. She said they agreed when the accused asked that the cases be argued on the same day, not separately. “We are also happy that he confessed to his crimes which made things easy for the law but we hope the trial starts soon,” she said.

According to the investigating officer, Qebe confessed in a warning statement that he assaulted Booi in the early hours of September 5. After the assault she vomited and fell asleep and didn’t wake up. He then realised that she had died. He confessed that he collected a dustbin, bundled her limp body into it with her feet up, then covered all with a plastic sheet.