Pagad trio out of prison after 21 years

PEOPLE Against Gangsterism And Drugs (Pagad) is relieved that three of its long-standing members have been released from prison.

Ebrahim Jeneker, Abdullah Maansdorp and Mohammad Isaacs were released earlier this week after 21 years in prison.

Cape Town - Jeneker and Maansdorp were sentenced to three life terms after being convicted on three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder as well as multiple counts of armed robbery and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The duo were convicted of gunning down alleged drug dealer Adiela Davids and the attempted murder of her then-two-year-old daughter Nashaad Galant. Isaacs was also sentenced to three life terms for leading a revenge attack on then alleged Americans gang leader Igshaan “Oeg” Marcus, which resulted in three casualties.

Pagad national secretary Abieda Roberts, said: “We confirm the release of Abdullah Maansdorp, Ebrahim Jeneker and Mogammad Isaacs, which was long overdue. We welcome them and we salute them and we commend them for their sacrifices.”

G-Force’s Nazeem Davids said: “We were brothers. We were in prison together and our difference in opinion doesn’t make us enemies. I believe that gangsterism and drugs will be dented to the extreme if the G-Force and mainstream Pagad will be united one day.”