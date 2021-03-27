Pandemic forces die-hard fans to sit Olympics out

Cape Town - It’s been more than a decade since Bert le Clos last missed a competition that his son Chad participated in. However, this year may be an exception as Olympic organisers decided to bar international fans from attending the biggest sporting event in the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Olympic Games are scheduled to take place in Tokyo from July 23 until August 8. This year the games will feature new disciplines which include baseball; softball; surfing; karate; skateboarding and sports climbing. Bert said: “I was privileged enough to have gone to two Olympics but I am missing this one. It is unfortunate but we have to be there in spirit. There are worse things that can happen. Some people lose their lives, some people don’t have food on the table and some people don’t have a roof over their head.

Chad le Clos of South Africa celebrates after winning the gold in the Men's 200m Butterfly final on Day 4 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre on July 31, 2012 in London. File picture: Al Bello/Getty Images

“We have already booked our tickets for Tokyo (but) we are not going (anymore). I can’t have people at 3am or 4am in the morning. I am thinking of going to the US to watch with friends because it will be about 7pm or 8pm at night,” he said.

His message to parents who were planning to watch their children at the Olympics for the first time: “There are worse things that are happening in life. I know you have put in 15 or 16 years to get your daughter or son to where they are now and you are not going to watch it live but it is not the end of the world. Gold medals and Olympics come and go.”

Chad said: “It is very difficult because my father has been there from the beginning. It will be the first competition that he will miss since 2009. However, I am grateful that the Olympics are happening. I am grateful that South Africans can watch it on TV and be part of the journey. We are filming a documentary in the lead-up towards the Olympic Games so that you have a full insight to everything that has happened in my life over the last 12 to 24 months.”

From left: South Africa's Geraldine Pillay, Cydonie Mothersill of the Cayman Islands and Jamaica's Sherone Simpson compete during a Women's 200 meters semi final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday March 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Former South African sprint sensation, Geraldine Pillay-Viret said: “It is extremely sad that no international fans will be allowed to attend the games, however, considering the unprecedented times we find ourselves in, one has to accept it and be thankful that athletes will have an opportunity to represent their countries.

“Athletes feed off the energy of the crowd especially if it is home country support, so it will be somewhat of a challenge not having that extra boost but I am confident our athletes will still do well regardless,’’ said Pillay-Viret, who represented South Africa in the 100m sprint event at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

“It was an incredibly proud feeling, knowing that total strangers came all the way from South Africa to Athens to watch Team SA compete,” she added.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s first international professional skateboarder, Jean-Marc Johannes and third-fastest male butterfly swimmer, Ethan du Preez are hoping to represent the country for the first time at the Olympics and the pair both agreed with the decision.

Ethan du Preez,17, is preparing for South Africa Olympic Games swimming trials in Durban in December. He will focus on the 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle and 1500m freestyle. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Du Preez said: “Let’s be grateful that the Olympics are happening and we can all race at the highest level. No matter how far away from home you race, hearing your countrymen cheering from you before you step up on the block gives you that extra bit of kick for your race. South African fans are unique. They bring the homeland to the pool. I will miss their energy, even though I know they’ll be watching on the TV,” he said.

Johannes said the decisions made are for the health and safety of the world.

“In any event it is important to have fans of your home country. There is a connection between myself as an athlete from South Africa and the fans that support me from my country. I have experienced this winning the world series, when I win, we all win.

“If it were not for my fans, I would not be where I am. As they make me aware, that I bring them inspiration and equally knowing this brings me motivation every day. I will definitely miss the energy of the crowd,” he said.

