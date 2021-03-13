Paralympian to undertake daunting hike for a good cause

THANDILE KONCO Cape Town - Paralympian Christaan Theart, recently warmed the hearts of fellow citizens when he climbed to the top of Lion’s Head using only his crutches. His journey will continue as the enthusiastic athlete prepares to hike up Table Mountain next month in an effort to raise funds for a charitable cause. “My next climb will be up and down Table Mountain and I will definitely share my experience. Maybe my daughters and grandchildren will join me.” Theart, who was born with polio, said that he has not allowed the condition to limit him in any way and hopes he can inspire others to do the same. Despite obstacles, he lives a full and meaningful life.

“I cannot walk without my crutches, but it certainly doesn't stop me.”

The father of two is not new to the media and has served as an inspiration for years. He received his Springbok colours in 1981 for swimming and table tennis. He was one of 16 junior Paralympic athletes to compete internationally against 19 countries, where SA took first place, ahead of England and America.

“I want to share a good perspective. We weren’t made to give up or feel sorry for ourselves. We were given life to live fully and reach high tops. Move forward, even if its one step, or one crawl at a time”.

In preparation for the upcoming hike, Theart will be doing his routine abdominal exercises.

Any persons that would be able to donate or sponsor stainless steel crutches, would be of great assistance to this cause.

Theart hopes that this initiative will inspire both handicapped, and able-bodied persons, to not ponder on negative situations, but to always see the silver lining when faced with obstacles.

He said he has not decided on the organisation he would be donating to, but he would like to donate to one that helps people with polio.

