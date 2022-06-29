Paramedics under attack

Cape Town - Paramedics have once again come under siege. Various emergency services have condemned these attacks.

Yesterday, a paramedic’s vehicle was hijacked in Table View from an accident scene. While on patrol in Steenberg, officers from the LEAP Reaction Unit saw a vehicle matching its description and driving at high speed. They gave chase, and the driver was arrested for being in possession of stolen property, drunk driving, reckless and negligent driving and resisting arrest. The suspect is being held at the Milnerton police station.

The Western Cape Health Department’s Byron La Hoe indicated that most attacks occur in areas that have been identified as red zones. "We are appealing to members of the public to help protect our EMS officials and report these acts of criminality to the SAPS,” he said. In 2020, 70 ems personnel were assaulted, 78 in 2021, and this year, nine to date.

Last week, two ER24 medics were also robbed at gunpoint on the R510 between Mogwase and Rustenburg, in the North West province, while trying to resuscitate a patient. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said the medics were transferring a critically ill patient along to his home from a hospital in Rustenburg when the patient’s vital signs began to diminish rapidly. “The crew pulled the ambulance off to the side of the road and immediately initiated CPR in an effort to revive the patient.

“While treating the patient, three armed men approached the ambulance, pulled open the door and robbed the medics of their personal belongings, as well as the patient’s belongings,” he said. Meiring said an ER24 advanced life support paramedic, who had been called earlier to render assistance to the resuscitation, stopped on the scene and noticed the ongoing robbery. He said the three armed men fled after seeing the arriving medic. “ER24 condemns all attacks on emergency workers and asks that all incidents are reported to the local authorities. Trauma counselling has been offered to our ER24 staff for their well-being,” added Meiring.