Parent calls for WC Education Department to abolish online placement system after daughter was rejected by 5 schools

Cape Town - Namhla Magadla, who has unsuccessfully applied for a placement to five different schools for her child, believes that the Western Cape Education Department's school’s placement application system is failing them as parents, and she is calling for the department to abolish this system and bring back the old system. Magadla, who is also a teacher, said she had been sent from pillar to post since her 6-year-old daughter was rejected by all five schools she has applied to without any explanation.

‘’I stay in Kuils River and work in Kraaifontein. I, therefore, chose these schools because they are on the same route that I travel every day, and this means that I will be able to drop off my daughter and pick her up by myself from school and that these schools also have after-care,’’ said Magadla. She said in light of the recent accident where primary school kids were killed while they were travelling in a mode of transport was one of the reasons she doesn’t want her child to use such transportation if she is admitted to a school far from her route. ‘’The department has really failed me, and they don’t give me tangible reasons or provide solutions as to why my child was rejected from these schools; maybe it's because of the colour of my skin, or they fear that I won’t be able to afford the fees. We were better off with the old application system, as we had to fill out forms and send them to the schools by ourselves, and the school would then call us for an interview and tell you the reason they rejected your child. Now, we have to apply online, and the system rejects you just like that, without even giving reasons."

She said she fears that, by January next year, her child won't have a school. Asked about Magadla’s ordeal, the MEC of Education David Maynier said the department could not release personal information about a child or parent to the media. He said over the past few weeks, schools have been applying their admissions policies to all of the applications they have received and have now started to make offers of places to parents.