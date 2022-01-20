Parents advised to choose reputable school transport

Cape Town - As the academic year started today, parents have been advised by city officials to choose reputable transport providers for their children’s school transport. More than 100 schools have been visited by the Transport Enforcement Unit (TEU) since 2015.

They issued 10 414 fines and impounded 416 scholar transport vehicles. Last year TEU impounded close to 20 taxis and issued more than 490 fines for transgressions of the National Land Transportation Act. Officials said they would keep a close eye on scholar transport vehicles, to ensure compliance and safety of children.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said: “Back to school is an exciting and often daunting time for both learners and parents. “Many do not have the luxury of dropping their children personally, and rely on the services of public transport operators and those who provide dedicated scholar transport. “Often, children spend a large part of their day in transit, and we have a duty to ensure that they get to school and home safely.

“Parents, schools, vehicle owners and drivers should work together in this regard. “Parents should check the credentials of scholar transport operators to make sure that they abide by all of the requirements, but also that their vehicles are indeed fit for the purpose. “It’s a sad reality that many parents make transport decisions based on the availability of service providers, or price and while these are very valid considerations, we ask that you please also check the credentials of transport operators before signing up,” he said.

Chairperson of Kuils River scholar transport Elaine Jansen said the safety of children was important. “When we drop children at school we will always wait until they enter the gate and not drive off. “When we drop them at home we will not drive off until they enter the house or yard. Your child is my child and I will treat them as my own.