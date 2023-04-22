Parents can play a part in their children’s ability to use their imagination

According to educational psychologist Laetitia McAvoy Permall, children’s ability to use their imagination is important to their growth because it allows them to learn about the world and develop their social and emotional intelligence. McAvoy Permall said imagination helps children to be creative and to think outside the box.

“It assists individuals in developing new ideas, exploring possibilities, and devising innovative solutions to challenges.,” she said. She said children can use imagination to enhance growth in four main ways. 1. Exploration: Children’s imagination enables them to explore new worlds and experiences, even when they are not physically present in them. It encourages them to seek answers, which is beneficial to their intellectual development.

2. Emotional development: Children’s imagination allows them to explore and understand their emotions by creating stories and scenarios involving different feelings and situations. This teaches children how to express and regulate their emotions in healthy ways. 3. Language development: Children’s imagination allows them to practise their language abilities as they construct stories, role-play, and interact with others while playing. It assists students in learning new vocabulary as well as practising grammar and sentence structure. 4. Social development: Children’s imagination allows them to engage with others, negotiate roles and rules, and practise social skills like taking turns, sharing, and co-operating.