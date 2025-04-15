Parents in Cape Metropole express safety fears for children travelling to school

In the bustling neighbourhoods of Cape Metropole, a growing sense of unease hangs in the air as parents grapple with the safety of their children travelling to and from school. A recent study from Stellenbosch University’s Departments of Civil Engineering and Economics has shed light on these concerns, revealing a pronounced difference in worries related to road safety between parents in lower-income and higher-income areas.

The study drew on feedback from parents of children attending 19 schools across diverse areas, aiming to quantify the worries specific to road safety and identify contributing factors. Findings published in the Journal of Child and Family Studies highlighted that parental concern transcends boundaries, with more than 86% of parents expressing varying degrees of unease about their children’s safety. According to the researchers, only a small sliver—13%—of those surveyed reported being ‘not worried at all’. Strikingly, the data revealed that parents located in areas plagued by frequent pedestrian accidents—termed Group A—exhibit considerably higher levels of anxiety compared to those in more stable environments—Group B. Particularly alarming is the finding that more than three-quarters (77.4%) of children from Group A schools walk to school, starkly contrasting with 95.9% of children in Group B, who predominantly travel by private vehicle. Higher levels of concern were noted among parents whose children walk or utilise public transport, as these methods expose young travellers to a visibly riskier environment.

Key apprehensions for parents include a litany of traffic-related hazards: speeding vehicles, reckless driving, poor infrastructure, and overwhelming quantities of traffic. As parents reflect on their communities, issues of crime and security, including gangsterism and inadequate policing, also weigh heavily on their minds. Yet, the study reveals distinctions between the two groups: while Group B predominantly frets about reckless driving and the dangers posed by minibus taxis, Group A parents cite crime and social issues within their neighbourhoods as principal concerns. “Parents of children who walk to school, particularly those from lower-socioeconomic groups, expressed the most anxiety about the lack of sidewalks and lighting,” the researchers remarked, voicing a shared sentiment with those whose children bike to school.

“In contrast, parents from Group B schools showed less concern about poor infrastructure, focusing instead on the broader implications of road safety,” the researchers said. The study revealed a sobering conclusion: while parents are deeply troubled by safety, they are often left feeling powerless to effect change on their own. The researchers advocate for targeted interventions to ensure these fears are addressed and alleviated. “Parents are crying out for improved road safety enforcement, particularly against drunk drivers and erratic minibus taxis,” the study emphasised. Suggestions for practical solutions include safe sidewalks, enhanced road signage, better pedestrian crossings, and speed management measures such as reduced speed limits and traffic calming infrastructure. Initiatives like walking buses and improved school transport significantly emerged as essential elements to nurture safe pathways for children.