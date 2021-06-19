Parents say son who was bullied was unfairly suspended

Cape Town - The parents of a 15-year-old Grade 10 people are irate after he was suspended from school for two weeks, and may face expulsion for defending himself against his bullies. The parents have asked that their identities be protected due to the sensitivity of the case.

The pupil is set to return to school next week Tuesday. He received notice of his suspension following a disciplinary hearing held at Lentegeur High School last month. According to school papers, provided by the parents via the school, he has been found guilty of serious misconduct and might be recommended for expulsion.

The parents claim the alleged bully has not been suspended, while their son may face expulsion. The family also said they are in possession of voice recordings where a relative of the alleged bully threatens that they were going to shoot him, and that they were coming for him. The audio was played for the Weekend Argus.

They said they do understand why their son was found guilty of misconduct, after he and others were caught on video fighting with a fellow pupil outside of the school grounds in May. The teenager’s father said the trouble began last year when his son was in Grade 9 and that he began being bullied by a group of boys. “He told the children to behave themselves while the teacher was attempting to explain something to them, they then began throwing papers at him and swore at him,” the father said.

They claim the bullying continued, followed by threatening messages via WhatsApp calls and voice recordings, which left their son traumatised and afraid to attend school. This was followed by a group of boys following him home from school and attacking him. A further assault allegedly happened inside a classroom.

The father said his son did not attend school during the first term of Grade 10 as he was afraid of his bullies, and that the school had been informed. Last month the teen was involved in a fight on a field and was caught on video where his alleged bully was beaten. “The alleged bully was beaten by others with bricks.

“I do not condone what my son did by fighting, he was wrong. “I do understand why he did it, but it was not the right thing to do,” the dad said. The parents said they were called into a hearing with the alleged bully and other pupils where different versions were heard.

The boy’s mother said she was not happy with the outcome of the meeting, despite the alleged bully owning up to what he had done. “During the meeting the parents of this child heard why he was attacked and said he brought it upon himself,” she said. “But we want to know why our son is being punished and the alleged bully is still allowed at the school,” she said.

Spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department Millicent Merton said the parents can appeal the decision. “This is a very serious matter, as pupils allegedly brought dangerous weapons to the school and fought. “The pupils and their parents were informed of the alleged serious misconduct.

“The disciplinary committee had a meeting and witnesses were called in. “The governing body took a decision to recommend expulsion to the Head of Education. “We cannot comment on the case at this stage.