Parents urged to get flu shots for their kids

Cape Town - Red Cross Children’s Hospital is advising parents to vaccinate their children before winter to protect them against the flu season. They said the vaccine, which is free, is used to combat flu and is available for eligible groups from mid-April in the Western Cape.

This forms part of efforts by the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness to mitigate the effect of seasonal flu on the public health system and to ensure that residents at increased risk for severe disease are protected ahead of winter. They indicated that those who are not eligible for a free vaccine at a public health-care facility can get their flu shots for a small fee from private pharmacies and health-care providers. Professor Brian Eley, head of the Paediatric Infectious Disease Unit at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital and a leading specialist health-care provider for children across Africa, explained the importance of the vaccine: “The burden of influenza in South Africa is substantial,” said Eley.

“We strongly advise parents to have their children, aged 6 months to 8 years, vaccinated before the start of the winter season as it protects children who are at risk of severe influenza while also reducing the risk of infection in vulnerable older adults in families.” Authorities at Red Cross Children’s Hospital explained that flu is an acute viral respiratory disease that is often characterised by fever, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, and cough. Flu infection is transmitted through respiratory droplets or contact. Professor Heloise Buys, head of the Clinical Unit Ambulatory and Emergency at Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, said it would help with those who already had other illnesses, disorders or diseases.

“Infections can lead to severe illness that requires admission to ICU for ventilation, and sadly certain categories of vulnerable children e.g. premature babies, children with certain heart conditions, children with damaged lungs and children with cerebral palsy, may not survive,” she added. “Therefore, we encourage immunisation as one of the few powerful ways of prevention, in addition to social distancing, hand washing, and masking as we did for Covid-19.” The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that nationally determined high-risk populations should be vaccinated against flu.

Children of any age with underlying medical conditions such as HIV infection, chronic lung and heart conditions, chronic kidney disease, diabetes mellitus, metabolic disorders, and those on long-term aspirin therapy are predisposed to severe flu and should be vaccinated. “The vaccine is safe. It can cause pain or discomfort at the injection site and for a few days after vaccination, mild fever and general aches and pains may be experienced,” said Eley. “The vaccine very rarely causes serious complications.