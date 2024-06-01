Parents urged to take precautionary steps following increase in RSV cases

Cape Town - As cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) continue to rise, a Cape Town school has reinstituted the wearing of face masks to protect young children. A letter circulated to parents of learners at Heideveld Primary School this week raised concerns about the spread of RSV and flu viruses and calls on parents to ensure children are wearing face masks at school.

The letter issued on Thursday and shared on social media platforms said in an attempt to curb the spread, parents are asked to ensure that learners who exhibit flu-like symptoms wear face masks as a precautionary measure. Earlier this month the National Department of Health said RSV was at peak circulation in the country, while influenza virus infections were starting to increase, and Covid-19 continue to circulate at low levels. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the human RSV is a globally prevalent cause of lower respiratory tract infection.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson (WCED), Kerry Mauchline, said the reinstating of face masks was not an instruction by the department but instead a precautionary step taken by the management of the school. “The school has advised that they took the initiative to recommend that children with flu symptoms wear a mask as a precautionary measure, because exams are coming up and they don't want learners to get sick and miss exams. No learner will be sent home for not wearing a mask.” The letter issued on Thursday and shared on social media platforms said in an attempt to curb the spread, parents are asked to ensure that learners who exhibit flu-like symptoms wear face masks as a precautionary measure. Just last week the Western Cape Health Department revealed that 50% of all pneumonia cases in children admitted to Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital over the past three weeks have been due to RSV.

Department spokesperson, Byron La Hoe said the hospital has continued to see a rise in RSV cases. “While RSV is not routinely tested for, we know from the children going to Paediatric ICU (children with RSV pneumonia/bronchiolitis can end up in PICU) and also from the National Institute For Communicable Diseases of South Africa (NICD), that RSV is around and a particular problem at this time of year (seasonal).” He said common symptoms include nasal congestion, sometimes runny bleary eye, fast breathing, chest indrawing and a ‘tight cough'.

“They sound wheezy, but are not asthmatic. “RSV usually starts off like every other viral upper-respiratory tract infection with a bit of runny nose, fever, sore throat, and cough. “It may progress to the lower airway (the lungs) and cause fast breathing, chest in-drawing, and increased coughing.

“Some infants may develop enough respiratory distress and increased work of breathing for them to seek medical attention and they may be unable to feed as per usual.” He said as RSV is a respiratory pathogen, social distancing and the wearing of masks helps prevent respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, Mayco member for Health, Patricia van der Ross, confirmed that there has been a surge in the amount of young children presenting with these symptoms at City clinics.