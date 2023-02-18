‘Parents who don’t send their children to school can be imprisoned, fined’

Cape Town - The Western Cape education department said parents who failed to send their children to school could be investigated, fined and imprisoned for up to six months. Earlier this week, the department released a statement about parents who had applied late for their children to be enrolled at schools for the 2023 academic year. The statement revealed that 3 391 applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners had been received since January 1 for the 2023 school year.

Vanessa Le Roux, the founder of Parents for Equal Education SA, agreed that the department could charge parents who did not register their children for school in a timely manner, but said the department itself was breaching the law. “They can criminally charge a parent when the child doesn’t attend Grade R, as this is now compulsory. However, they cannot and will not, because the department is itself in breach of the Constitution, given the thousands of learners that still have not been placed in a school. There are children wandering the streets at this point, and this state of affairs must be laid solely at the door of the department. They are the constitutional delinquents in this regard. I wish to see who these parents are that are deliberately keeping their children at home. Even if a child comes now to enrol, they must take him or her,” she said. Le Roux said the online application system that is used is not user-friendly for children in disadvantaged areas, which is a possible reason why parents had not enrolled their children for school on time.

“They deliberately design these application systems to leave so many people behind. What does a grandmother on a farm know about registering children online? How is the department reaching them? So the first question should be whether the online application system is accessible to all parents in this province, even the grandmother raising her grandchildren in deep rural areas,” she said. Ian Cameron of Action Society SA said it might be easy to blame the government for everything, but parents had a responsibility too. “Parents who do not take their children to school must be held accountable. But, then again, if we have government officials and ministers who occupy seats based on who they know and not on education, many parents may be demotivated to send their children to school,” he said.

The department said parents had a statutory duty to send their children to school, and that the state had legal recourse on that matter, as stipulated in section 3(1) of the SA Schools Act 84 of 1996, which states: “Every parent must cause every learner for whom he or she is responsible to attend a school from the first school day of the year in which such learner reaches the age of seven years until the last school day of the year in which such learner reaches the age of fifteen years or the ninth grade, whichever occurs first.” Failure to comply could see the parents investigated and fined or imprisoned. The department said it had the responsibility to ensure that learners of compulsory school-going age that require placement be accommodated at a public school.

“The important thing is that parents do apply, and on time. Despite ongoing and very public appeals to parents to apply timeously last year, parents still have applied late. The challenge with late applications is that we do not know how many late applications we will receive, where placement will be required, for what grades, languages and ages, and for what subjects or specialised needs. “Having this information in advance allows us to plan better – this is what made our infrastructure and placement plan so successful this year. We knew where the demand lay, and what was required. This allowed for 50 000 more placements than at the same time the previous year. We also need the system to settle to determine where there are places available – places that we can then fill. This is a vital part of the process, as it will result in the placement of many late applications. “The WCED deliberately opens up its application process as early as March the previous school year in order to finalise as many applications by June of that year, so that appropriate planning can commence. This data and planning is crucial, and is partly why we were able to reduce the number of learners unplaced for 2023 so significantly.