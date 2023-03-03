Parkwood Primary School must keep waiting for a revamp

Cape Town - Community activists fighting for a decent learning environment for their children at Parkwood Primary School were left bitterly disappointed by a meeting with the Western Cape Education Department this week. The meeting followed a protest to have the school rebuilt, when the residents handed over a memorandum at the school. They also demanded proper ablutions.

The community maintains that the 12 portable chemical toilets used at present are degrading and unhealthy and the old infrastructure is no longer safe. The toilets replaced flushing ones damaged by fire on February 9. WCED spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond said although the department would replace the bucket toilets with flushing ones as an emergency intervention, the plans were delayed by several factors. “The rate at which we can replace schools is dependent upon a number of factors, including budget. We also need to look at the broader educational environment of each area when deciding where we plan to build or replace schools, to ensure that the budget invested into the infrastructure will be used to the best advantage of the community it serves.

“At the meeting, the previous discussions were again raised and the WCED encouraged the community to participate in further discussions which will be led by the District,” she said. Resident pastor Paul Phillips said leaders expressed their disapproval, and will meet soon to plan and discuss the community response in addressing this “worrisome issue”. “The department told community representatives and role-players that Parkwood Primary School is no longer on their priority list for a rebuild because of Covid-19 and drought, and that funds were rescheduled.