Parkwood residents threaten to continue housing protest if concerns aren’t addressed

Cape Town - Parkwood back-yard dwellers took to the streets to show their frustration with the lack of housing development in their area. Residents peacefully picketed between the M5 and Walmer Road, demanding attention from the authorities regarding their plea for houses.

They claimed they had waited too long and no development was being brought to the community, instead they were diverted to neighbouring communities. “We are tired of waiting. The population in backyards is getting out of hand, and it is our human right to have decent housing. If protesting is what our officials want in order to act, then we’re going to give them just that. I can assure you we were peaceful, but people are fed up. They can’t wait any more,” said Riedewaan de Beer. “No one came to address us yesterday. We’re giving them until the end of the week to come with a realistic plan, if not we’re starting again on Saturday and it will be different,” he said.

Residents said the delay in housing projects had resulted in more shacks in the area, which had over the years allegedly resulted in the loss of lives, livelihoods and homes. Parkwood residents say they don’t want to intensify their protest, but the silence from the authorities is “frustrating”. Picture: Supplied “Must people continue to die for them to take action? Crime is rife here because of poor living conditions,” said De Beer. Community activist Pastor Paul Phillips said back-yard dwellers were demanding an inclusive, transparent and non-political process of housing opportunities for the Parkwood community. He said this followed years of unfulfilled promises and commitments by the City of Cape Town.

Residents said they had for many years identified a pocket of land near the M5 for a housing development. Wayne Dyason, the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement, said officers attended to picketers and no crimes or attempts to violate the law were recorded. Local councillor Donovan Nelson said he was aware of the protest and attempts to engage its organisers were unfruitful. He further said there was a provincial government housing project in the pipeline for the Greater Retreat and Grassy Park area, which included Parkwood.