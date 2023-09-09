Parliament: Ramaphosa brushes off DA's devolution of powers quest

During a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed the Democratic Alliance's (DA) demand for the devolution of key powers, including law enforcement and transportation, in the Western Cape. Leader of the opposition, John Steenhuisen, asked Ramaphosa whether he would make a policy decision to support and expedite the devolution of passenger rail to competent metros in light of the taxi strike of August 3 in Cape Town, which deprived millions of schoolchildren and commuters access to learning and work opportunities, respectively, particularly as the rail feasibility study of the City of Cape Town.

‘’The City of Cape Town has found that a fully functional passenger rail service will sustain 51 493 jobs and save low-income households R932 million per year, given that the cost-of-living crisis causes households immense pain and suffering, and especially as the government’s White Paper on the National Rail Policy appears to endorse the devolution of passenger rail; if not, why not; if so, what are the relevant details?’’ asked Steenhuisen. He continued to ask the president why the government is refusing to give more policing powers to local and provincial governments, citing the success of LEAP (Law Enforcement Advancement Plan) officers, which he said has helped to reduce crime and murders in the Western Cape. Answering Steenhuisen, the president said he believes in cooperation, where all organs of the state work together to address issues.

‘’Where we cooperate — the national government, provincial government, and local government — we support one another. Those who call for this type of devolution are essentially saying we want to be separate and completely different. If you look at Gauteng, it is confronted by a number of challenges. They have 15 million people, and their tasks and challenges are much more enhanced. They approach these with the full cooperation of the national government, and they are not seeking to say we want to be completely separate,’’ said Ramaphosa. In July, the Western Cape Provincial Parliament voted to establish an Ad Hoc Committee on the Western Cape Provincial Powers Bill. The Committee comprised 10 members from the parties represented in the House, and it was tasked with considering public comments and making recommendations to the House on the bill. According to the DA, the Provincial Powers Bill seeks to protect the people of the Western Cape against ANC state failure by seeking the devolution and expansion of critical powers such as policing, public transport, energy, trade, and harbours.