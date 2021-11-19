Pastor, wife and hitman set to be sentenced for insurance driven murder

Cape Town - A pastor, his wife and a hitman convicted of the murder of a woman, Hlompo Koloi, whom they intended benefiting from by cashing in the life and funeral insurance policies which she was unaware she had, are expected to be sentenced today. The three, Pastor Melisizwe Monqo, his wife, Siphosihle Pamba and hitman, Phumlani Qusheka, have been convicted of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, housebreaking in order to commit murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm.

Monqo and his wife were also convicted on 13 counts of fraud. The attempted murder charge related to that of a victim named, Nomfundiso Booi. They are now facing sentencing at the George Circuit High Court for the murder of Koloi after being convicted in September.

The 25-year-old victim had been stabbed several times and her throat was slit. Her body was found in July 2018 by fishermen at Voëlklip beach in Hermanus. The State proved that the trio had taken out life and funeral policies worth millions prior to her death. She was unaware of the policies and she was lured to George airport on the prospects of a job opportunity. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter had been set down for sentencing.

“The High Court of South Africa: Western Cape Division sitting in George will sentence a pastor, his wife and hitman for the murder of Hlompo Koloi in order to benefit on a life insurance they took on her behalf without her knowing. “Melisizwe Monqo, his wife Siphosihle Pamba and hit man, Phumlani Qhusheka are convicted on charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and murder of Koloi. “They are also convicted on charges of defeating or obstructing of the course of justice, housebreaking in order to commit murder, attempted murder of Nomfundiso Booi, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and conspiracy to murder Booi. Monqo and his wife are also convicted on 13 counts of fraud.”