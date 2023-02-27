Patients evacuated after generator explodes at health centre

A generator exploded at the Heideveld Community Day Centre, fortunately causing no injuries. Firefighters were called to the scene just after 11.20am today.

Patients were evacuated and moved to a safer section of the facility, where they continue their care. Fire teams found that the transformer was alight outside the building. Spokesperson for the Western Cape Health Department Monique Johnstone said all patients were assessed and found to be unharmed and that they were working on restoring the power.

“All patients and staff were unharmed and evacuated at both the CDC and the Heideveld Emergency Centre. “The fire department arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames. “All patients currently at the facility have been triaged and moved to the Heideveld Emergency Centre situated on the grounds of the CDC to continue their care.

“Our teams are working on getting the power restored and request that people access services for emergency care only during this restoration period or at their next community health centre, which is Hanover Park or Dr Abdurahman CDC. “Emergency Services will also be diverting patients to their next and nearest emergency centre until we have the generator operational again.” City of Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said their teams managed to control the blaze. “The emergency call was received at approximately 11.20 of a transformer alight near Heideveld Clinic.

“Crews from Gugulethu and Ottery responded and found a transformer outside the building on fire. “By 12.45, firefighters had managed to extinguish the fire after technicians isolated the power. “No persons were injured in the incident.”