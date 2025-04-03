Patrick Fisher appointed as General Manager of Mount Nelson Hotel

Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, Cape Town, has announced the appointment of Patrick Fisher as its new General Manager, effective 9th June 2025. Fisher's extensive experience, spanning over two decades in luxury hospitality management, positions him as a fitting leader for one of Africa's premier hotels. Before returning to Mount Nelson, Fisher was the Hotel Manager at Raffles London at The OWO, where he oversaw operations at this landmark property, ensuring that guests experience the highest standards of luxury service. His illustrious career includes significant roles at various renowned establishments such as Raffles Hotel Singapore, where he played a pivotal role in upholding the hotel's celebrated standards of sophistication and elegance.

Fisher's history with Mount Nelson dates back to 2004 when he first joined as the Pool Manager. Since then, he has progressively taken on various roles in Food & Beverage (F&B). Before his time in luxury hotels, Fisher honed his skills at the Lord Charles in Somerset West, Cape Town, establishing a reputation for operational excellence that would become a hallmark of his career. In his new role as General Manager, Patrick will lead the team at Mount Nelson with a fresh vision focused on elevating the guest experience and further enhancing the hotel's esteemed global reputation. He will report directly to Iain Langridge, Vice President Global Operations and Divisional Leader for North America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. “We are looking forward to welcoming Patrick back to the Belmond team,” said Langridge. “His leadership experience will be instrumental in creating incomparable experiences through the lens of Slow Luxury for our guests. Mount Nelson is a deeply unique property that will undoubtedly go from strength to strength under Patrick’s stewardship.”