Patrons turned away from Spur at V&A as employees call out abuse

Cape Town - Patron were turned away by Spur’s employees at the V&A Waterfront yesterday. The employees at the Santa Anna Spur blockaded the entrance to the eatery in protest over ill treatment from the management. The workers allege that they do not get payslips, don’t get leave days, when they work overtime and have to clock out they are told not to because it has already been done for them which then leaves them with no record of working overtime among other grievances. Nomsa Madondile who has been working at the restaurant for 23 years said things completely changed from what they used to be. “We used to have a standard salary back in the day, now we only work 22 hours per week which has cut our salaries big time,” she said.

She said their employer does not even want to apply for Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) on their behalf.

She said they were offered a loan of R2000 by the employer which they find to be unfair because they won’t be able to pay it back because they do not earn much.

She said they can’t

Madondile said also their lives are in danger when they work late.

“We do not get transport from work so people have to walk from the Waterfront to town at night and that is dangerous because we become targets and get robbed of our belongings,” she said.

Beauty Fani said they have been trying to sit down and engage with their management about their situation.

“They refuse to meet with us with our representative present and when we meet them alone they disrespect and threaten to fire us,” she said.

Fani said all they want to is to sit down and solve the problems they are having but at the moment they can’t even raise their concerns.

She said they will be outside the entrance of the restaurant until they are listened to and they chose to strike over the weekend because it is the busiest time for the eatery.

A waiter Siviwe Bojana said they work closely with clients and they are always complaining about their service.

“We are overworked and have to work under pressure especially when the shop is busy, customers complain all the time we understand but we can’t do everything and it is not like we are giving bad service intentionally,” he said.

V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau said they are aware of the silent protest happening at the mall.

He said the protest is not affecting any operations or any store but they are monitoring the situation.

“They are not harming anyone so there is no need to forcibly remove anyone. We are keeping a close eye on them,” he said.

Yesterday, Spur spokesperson Moshe Apleni said they did not have a comment ’’at the moment’’.

Weekend Argus