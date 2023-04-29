Perseverance is the key to Lavender Hill man’s graduation success

Cape Town - Perseverance, guidance and discipline from his parents were the recipe Brendan Tromp used to keep himself motivated and focused as he studied towards his degree in nursing. The now-graduate grew up in one of Lavender Hill’s most notorious areas, but gangs and drugs would not steer him away from his dreams of achieving a B-Tech degree in nursing science and being an intern at the trauma ward at Groote Schuur Hospital.

“It is very challenging but it is a great learning experience for me,” he said. “I know this is where I want to be, in trauma.” Tromp graduated from CPUT and was given a hero’s welcome by his family in Constitution Court. He was surrounded by his mother, Elizabeth, and community activist and humanitarian, Charmaine Joseph.

Brendan Tromp after he graduated from BTech in Nursing Science. l SUPPLIED Tromp has triumphed, often having to run inside their home as a child when gang members were fighting. He made it his focus to have the right set of friends. “I was in Grade 12 when we learnt about the anatomy of the human body and I told myself, I want to know more,” he explained. “My mother’s friend is a nurse and she also inspired me.”

At first Tromp aspired to become a professional soccer player, but realised it wouldn’t become a reality. Today, he still manages to engage in the odd soccer match or two. Growing up in the streets of Lavender Hill has taught Tromp never to give up and to fight for what he wants.

He attributes much of his success to his parents. “Lavender Hill is a nice place to grow up despite the violence, if you have the guidance of your parents and people in your community. We were disciplined by our parents.” He said his message to many children like himself was to hold tight onto their dreams and to never give up: “If it seems like you are struggling, there is a way out, you must look beyond your circumstances.

“For me it wasn’t easy. I told myself, ‘what I sacrifice, I will benefit from’ and perseverance is the key.” His mother said she was proud of her son’s determination growing up in the gang-torn streets. “I was that mother, when I was at work, I would worry about the children and when I was at home, I would keep them inside,” she added. “He chose the path and he graduated and it goes to show that good can come out of Lavender Hill.”