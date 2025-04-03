Petros Letsoalo's journey: from amputation to resilience

In an alarming incident deep underground near Witbank in October 2024, Petros Letsoalo's life changed forever when a heavy piece of metal equipment crushed his lower right leg, resulting in a severe compound fracture. The 41-year-old father of one faced a daunting path toward recovery after emergency surgery led to the inevitable decision of amputation. Yet, thanks to remarkable resilience, a supportive medical team, and the unwavering love for his young daughter, Petros is now back home, walking again with a prosthetic leg. Reflecting on the harrowing day of the accident, Petros says, “Life can change in a second. I never thought I would have to go through an amputation, but you never know what can happen in a day.” Following the incident, Petros was rushed to the level 1 trauma centre at Netcare Alberton Hospital, where medical teams worked tirelessly to save his leg.

“All the doctors tried their best, but my leg could not be saved due to the severity of the accident,” he recalled, illustrating the moment when fear and confusion washed over him at the prospect of amputation. As the shock subsided, Petros found comfort and clarity with the support of his family and a psychologist who helped him shift his focus toward his four-year-old daughter. “I realised that my daughter still needs me, and she has kept me going through all of this,” Petros acknowledged, shedding light on the powerful motivator that drove his healing journey. Just four months after his injury, Petros Letsoalo was able to walk with his prosthesis and gained confidence by working hard with the multidisciplinary therapy team at Netcare Rehabilitation Hospital. About two weeks after surgery, once medically stable, Petros moved to Netcare Rehabilitation Hospital for intensive therapy, where he faced his rehabilitation challenges head-on. Dr Rajesh Bhoola, a member of the multidisciplinary team that assisted Petros, emphasises the complexity of recovery from such a traumatic event.

“Losing a limb is a significant, life-changing event, and it can be extremely stressful for a person to imagine how they will manage daily life and earn a living afterwards,” he explained. The personalised rehabilitation programme included a spectrum of therapies: from physiotherapy and occupational therapy to psychological support and nutritional guidance. Occupational therapist AndreÌa Teixeira-Jardim commented on the importance of integrating patients into a new rhythm of life, stating that mobility assessments and practical skills training were pivotal to Petros’s progress. “They taught me how to do so many things, including making myself breakfast on crutches – it is really not as easy as it might sound if you’ve never had to do it yourself,” Petros admits, demonstrating the literal and metaphorical hurdles he encountered in daily life. Initially hesitant about mobility options, he was persuaded to try walking with a prosthetic leg. “The occupational therapist convinced me to try, telling me that I would get used to it,” he said.

Once Petros's wound had properly healed, the next hurdle awaited in the form of prosthetic limb adaptation. “Tight bandaging is applied for months afterwards to form the stump into a cone shape for greater stability within the prosthetic leg,” explained Dr Bhoola, as the arduous work of fitting and acclimatisation began. On 20 January 2025, Petros returned to start training with his new prosthetic leg where he found the determination to succeed. “At first, it seemed daunting. I started with crutches, and I was scared that I would just fall if I tried to walk,” Petros reflects. His fears were met with affirmative support. As he diligently practised, his confidence surged, and he was soon able to walk unaided. Dr Bhoola recalls the pivotal moment when Petros walked unaided into the rehabilitation gym, marking a significant milestone in his recovery journey. “By the time he left us, Mr Letsoalo was doing fantastically well and no longer needed crutches,” he stated.