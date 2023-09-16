PHA’s plea for better roads

Cape Town - Ratepayers in Schaapkraal have written a letter of demands to the City as they battle with flooding, potholes and damaged roads, which are surrounded by stormwater and wastewater due to poor drainage. They are calling for permanent solutions to flooding, poor drainage and potholes, which often holds them hostage inside their homes and puts them at risk them for criminal opportunists and damage to their vehicles.

The City’s Mayco Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, kicked back, saying they have heard the residents pleas and have already mapped out long and short term plans to help alleviate the potholes and flooding, including tarred roads for avenues. Quintas said they had infrastructure development on the cards to upgrade roads in the Mitchells Plain and the Philippi Horticultural Area, such as Schaapkraal. “Long-term, a consultant will be appointed in October 2023 to undertake the planning for the development of stormwater infrastructure for Highlands Estate,” he explained.

This study will take a broad look at a long-term solution to the stormwater problems and the upgrade of unmade roads in the Highlands Estate area. “This report will inform further planning needed to secure funding to implement the report recommendations. “Any topographical studies required will be undertaken as part of the consultant’s appointment.

“We are working systematically through the PHA and currently concentrating on the avenues in the Schaapkraal area to be upgraded to an asphalt surfaced (formal, tarred) road.” Riyad Isaac, the Deputy Chairperson of the Schaapkraal Ratepayers Association, said they have been engaging with the City councillor for the area. Their letter reads: “As we all know, the greater Schaapkraal road is a constant mess, riddled with endless potholes and flooding after one-day rain. It is common knowledge and a known fact that the majority of the area does not have adequate wastewater, stormwater drainage, water channels and tarred roads for so many years.”

Isaac called ward councillor Elton Jansen to attempt driving on the gravel, flooded and potholed roads. Quintas added Short-term solutions would include an appointment of a contractor in November and that a contractor will be appointed in November 2023 to undertake the annual maintenance and to do the re-shape of the road profile to facilitate drainage. He added the avenues in the Schaapkraal were to be upgraded to an asphalt surfaced road, and work would commence between November and December.

Jansen explained that Schaapkraal had grown in population and that calls were made for urbanisation and not to disturb the environment surrounding it. “The PHA is a farming area with farming characteristics and the restrictions that come with it, i.e. gravel roads and septic tanks,” he said. “In Agricultural areas, the nature of the roads cannot be changed. Therefore, you will find many gravel roads.

"Over the years, many people moved into the area, changing the nature and character of the area from farming/smallholdings to a residential area." "However, the restrictions were not 'removed' until the urban edge was moved. The moving of the urban edge does not automatically give zoning or development rights. "There is an application process that needs to be followed.