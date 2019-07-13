Aloma Matthews was allegedly kicked, dragged and choked by police. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of police brutality following a complaint by a mother and son who were allegedly dragged, kicked and choked by Philippi officers. “A meeting was held between the victims and Ipid investigators. A follow-up meeting is to take place between the same victims and our investigators to obtain their affidavits. Investigations are continuing,” said Sontaga Seisa, acting Ipid national spokesperson.

The Weekend Argus spoke to Aloma Matthews, 55, and her son, Michail Kadwe, 18, from Hanover Park, who were caught up in an eviction gone wrong last weekend.

Matthews, who has been undergoing cancer treatment, had been visiting a neighbour.

“I was the only one left in the house. An officer took me by the legs and dragged me off the bed to the front room,” said Matthews.

Michail tried to intervene.

“I rushed to the house and I saw the officer who had my mother in his grip and I tried to block them from taking her out. That’s when the other officers outside restrained me and threw me onto a van.”

Matthews’ daughter, Irma, said her brother was severely traumatised by the officers, who also allegedly hurled homophobic slurs at him.

“All he was trying to do was protect our mother,” she said.

Michail said he and his mother were thrown in the back of a police van and taken to the police station.

“I was on the phone with my other friend. An officer by the name of Moses hit me and knocked my phone out of my hands and my specs off my face. They separated me from my son. At no time did they tell me why I was being arrested or tell us our rights,” said Matthews.

Irma said what had happened at the police station was torture.

“They (the police) started to assault my brother. My mother was not strong enough to do anything. So she ran to the admin side of the police station asking for help. You won’t believe it, but there were so many people there who witnessed what was happening but did nothing.

“It was odd because they were not charged with anything that night because they were told they did not have a detective. It was just a few minutes before they were released that they were charged for resisting arrest and obstruction of justice,” Irma added.

Mathews had been a political activist and suffered at the hands of the apartheid police, Irma said.

“SAPS have not transformed; apartheid police are still alive,” she said.

