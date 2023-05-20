Philippi Village and Global Freedom Fellowship build safer communities through art and music

Cape Town - Philippi Village and the Global Freedom Fellowship (GFF) have joined forces to create safer communities in South Africa through arts and culture. GFF is a transformative platform for formerly incarcerated leaders from around the world.

It aims to nurture change-makers, build transnational solidarity, and foster a shared sense of struggle and success. It will combat stigma against people who have been in prison and promote innovative justice work worldwide. Philippi Village is a distinct integrated community development hub that is home to a diverse group of entrepreneurs and small business owners who utilise its safe collaborative workspaces daily.

The facility is fully equipped with high-speed internet, and hosts retail, office, and event spaces in addition to sporting, educational, and cultural facilities. GFF said the aim of the partnership is to elevate the message of building safer communities in South Africa and change the narrative on how safety is talked about, by the power of music, art, and drama. During the GFF tour, the fellows collaborated with artists, painted a mural, and recorded a podcast on what safety means to them.

Dr Baz Dreisinger, the founder of the GFF, said the ideology was about sharing knowledge for a positive outcome. “We wanted to do more than visit Philippi Village,” he said. “They are a community development hub and the perfect partner because together we can build safer communities that benefit all.

“It starts by learning about the lived experiences of previously incarcerated leaders.” The mural was created by Cape Town graffiti artist Skubalisto, who has been involved in multiple public art projects at Philippi Village. Dreisinger said art was a form of healing and crossed barriers, including language, and built bonds.

“The objective of the mural was to have a permanent presence in a physical way, depicting a child in the arms of a parent to represent safety,” he added. “It a universal language that everyone can understand. It’s powerful because the people involved aren’t claiming to be community safety experts, but are using art to translate what safety means to them into something visual.” Bushra Razack, the CEO of Philippi Village, said the work being done is a demonstration of some remarkable steps towards their own integrated approach to creating a safer Philippi.