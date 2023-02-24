Photographer bust for alleged rape of aspiring model

Cape Town - A photographer who lured a 19-year-old woman with aspirations to become a model, under the pretence that she had won a competition and allegedly raped her, has appeared in the Wellington Magistrate’s Court after evading police for a year. Achmat Alexander made an appearance in court this week where he is facing a charge of kidnapping and rape.

The victim cannot be identified as she is a victim of an alleged sexual crime. Last week, Action Society’s Ian Cameron took to social media stating that they had been instrumental in assisting the police in arresting Alexander who had been on the run for a year. Cameron said: “For a year SAPS couldn’t locate him and a few days ago Action Society did and had him arrested. We will continue with oversight on the matter.”

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Alexander’s appearance and that he had allegedly lured the woman under the pretence that he could assist her with her dreams of becoming a model. Ntabazalila added the State would stand against his bail request. “The State alleges that a 19-year-old aspiring model was duped by Achmat that she had won a competition. He then fetched her in his vehicle to take photos of her. He drove her to Bainskloof, gave her some alcohol, took pictures of her and then raped her in his vehicle. Police looked for him for almost a year but was later arrested.