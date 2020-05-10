PICS: A tribute to nurses on Mother's Day

Nurses are at high risk of being exposed to Covid-19 yet many are on duty on Mother’s Day, caring for their patients. Nurses constitute 52% of the 500 healthcare workers in South Africa who have tested positive for the disease, the National Health Department has said. Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said this week that a second healthcare worker in the province had died of Covid-19. This followed the death of nurse Petronella Benjamin, who was buried this week. “We have lost another one, from Tygerberg,” Mbombo said on a radio station. “I spoke to the family yesterday (Thursday). Although every death is sad... when it happens right under your nose as health professionals, that’s when it hits home.” In light of the pandemic, Mother’s Day and International Nurses Day on Tuesday, tribute is paid to the nurses who put their patients first - even when it means spending time away from their families or putting themselves in danger.

One nurse who is on duty on Mother’s Day is Sister Wilhelmina Samuels, operations manager in the trauma emergency centre at Groote Schuur Hospital, where she has worked for more than 35 years.

“I just love trauma - it’s different from other departments in the sense that you know whatever you put in, you’ll see results. It’s that adrenaline rush,” she said.

Samuels finished high school not knowing what career to pursue.

“I said I’m going to apply at the hospital and at the bank - whatever comes first, I’ll go with that.”

But from her very first steps in the hospital, she knew she was in the right place.

“When I started nursing a few of my colleagues fainted because they couldn’t take it. I knew from day one this was right for me, this was the path to choose.”

Samuels said the number of patients coming to GSH for coronavirus testing had risen dramatically in the past week.

“We try our very best to get through everybody and make everybody happy. We don’t send patients away no matter where they come from. I just hope the world out there can see what the government is doing and what the hospital is doing, but out there it’s like a holiday for people. Instead of staying indoors, that’s not happening.”

On the flip side, Samuels had fewer trauma patients to deal with than usual.

“Trauma is quieter now, with alcohol being banned there’s not so much havoc going on out there,” she said. “But we do get gunshots, and people get frustrated and hit each other.”

Samuels had to persuade her children to let her work on Mother’s Day.

“I had to speak to my children because I know they made preparations for me,” she said. “I said, I must be there for others. The hospital service must continue. If I can be there, then I can make other mothers happy.”

Yumna Eksteen, a nurse at Milnerton Medi-Clinic, has been in the profession for 40 years. “I love working with the mothers and their babies in the maternity wards. It is a sense of fulfilment to know that you have such a huge impact on the health of the baby and mother. You grow so attached that you cry when they are discharged, but much like my own children you always want what’s best for them.”

