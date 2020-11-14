Pieter-Steph du Toit: From Riebeek Valley to the world

Cape Town - Growing up in nature played a big role in the life of Springbok flank Pieter-Steph du Toit. Du Toit, who is the eldest of four brothers, said he was fortunate to grow up on a farm in Riebeek Kasteel along with his father and mother. “Nature was a big part of our lives and my life. Harvest time was always a highlight for me. When I came from school in the afternoons, I would go directly into the fields. I would drive the tractor, help load crates and bring them into the shed. It was awesome working with the people on the farm and gaining respect for what they do. As the saying goes, ’you need to start at the bottom, if you want to reach the top’. Nature and being out in the open is my life,” he said. Rugby is in the Stormers ace’s blood. His grandfather was a Springbok, too. “My grandfather was a Springbok and it was always my dream to represent South Africa. I enjoyed playing rugby at school, never really stood out or excelled. Only upon completion of my school career I really started making a name for myself, I eventually went to the Sharks and then to the Stormers,” said Du Toit.

He was part of the Springbok squad which won the Rugby World Cup in Japan last year.

“We were all very uncertain when we headed off to Japan, especially with regards to the culture, the foods, and the languages. But the pleasant and friendly nature of the people and guides we had there helped us tremendously. That feeling of winning the World Cup is incredible and it's something that every young man in South Africa wants to do,” he said.

After winning the Rugby World Cup, he was named the 2019 Men's World Rugby Player of the Year.

“I still don't know how they managed to identify an individual player out of a full team. To say that one person contributed so significantly is amazing. I can only thank my team members for bringing me to where I am today. I can't tell you how fortunate I am to have been awarded the title,” he said.

Although sidelined by injury, Du Toit said his love of the game and the competitive nature keeps him motivated.

“I try and always give my best to the team and automatically if the team does well I do well,” he added.

Weekend Argus