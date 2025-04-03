Pinelands High School learners triumph with gold at international science competition

Two Pinelands High School learners have bagged gold at the Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition in China beating other budding scientists from around the world. Christopher Collier-Reed and Adam Gibbon, both in Grade 12 were awarded the first prize for their group research project, “Flies to the rescue: Innovating food waste management using Black Soldier fly larvae."

The duo said the win was an unexpected, but thrilling moment. “Our goal was simply to reach the international level, and we weren't expecting to win anything. The competition was structured very differently from the Eskom Expo International Science Fair, so just participating was already an achievement. When we found out we had won the first prize, we were completely shocked and overwhelmed,” said Collier-Reed. Commenting on their win, Gibbon added: “It feels surreal to know that all the hard work we put into our research and experiments paid off. Holding that Gold medal in my hands was an unforgettable moment, and I was left speechless for a while. For aspiring scientists, my advice is to never give up when things don't go as planned. There were times when experiments didn’t work or I felt unmotivated, but staying disciplined and persistent will help you reach new heights. Also, start early and work steadily over time – small, consistent efforts make a big difference.” Cady De Koker, a Grade 11 learner from Northern Cape High School in Kimberley, and Samiya Waza, a Grade 12 learner from Umtata High School in Mthatha, were both awarded second prizes for their individual research projects at the competition.

Cady De Koker won joint second prize. De Koker received her award for the project: “A Mathematician’s Guide to Neuroscience: Classifying and Diagnosing Brain Tumours Using Fractal-Analysis Morphometrics,” while Waza was recognised for her research on “Med-Net: A Comprehensive and Robust Information Management System for Healthcare Facilities.” De Koker said winning an award was an honour and a privilege. “I would have never imagined when I first started at Eskom Expo that one day I would be able to stand on an international stage and accept an award of such stature. I'm grateful for the opportunity that I've been provided. The highlight of the trip to China was being able to meet with such a diverse group of people, with such different perspectives on life with the same passion and curiosity for science and innovation,” she said. Samiya Waza was also awarded second prize. Waza said she was humbled to receive an award, adding that the experience was a dream come true. “To anyone starting their science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI) journey, believe in yourself, take risks, and never give up on your dreams. Your unique perspective and passion can change the world. Learn from failures, and push beyond your limits. You got this!”