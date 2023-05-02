Cape Town - A Cape Town pitbull has defied the odds after it was struck by a train and later rescued. It was all thanks to the organisation Tears Animal Rescue and Dr Achim Steinhagen of Steenberg Veterinary Clinic.

The dog has been been named Valora, which means brave. Tears founder Marilyn Hoole said they had received numerous calls from the community about the dog which they believed had been abandoned by its owner. It was found wandering near Muizenberg Main Road. “There was a dog bed found on the pavement nearby, so it looks like her family left her to fend for herself,” Hoole said. “Terrified, she lay down on the pavement, hoping her owner would come back to fetch her.

“Two caring residents and Tears supporters called me about seeing the dog, who had a dark ring around her neck, as though she had been chained or tied up, and was emaciated. “We immediately headed out with a net and treats to try to catch her. We were almost successful, but she was so frightened and strong that she got away from us.” Hoole added that the frightened animal managed to flee from them and hid away in the Zandvlei area.

“What followed was a litany of horrors. We followed her at a distance, so as not to scare her, but then a well-meaning motorist jumped out of their car to catch her. “She ran faster and to our horror was struck by an approaching vehicle, injuring her right shoulder. She fell but got up again, clearly in a lot of pain, and continued running blindly. “Then four men jumped out of a taxi and began chasing her; we were horrified but helpless.

“They chased her off the Main Road, and down through the bush to the edge of Zandvlei, where, in an attempt to get away, the terrified girl jumped into the vlei and swam across a large expanse of water to an island and disappeared among the reeds.” Hoole said they placed food and water at the places the animal was last seen. A week later, they received frantic calls from residents who had spotted the animal limping around the vlei.

The dog named Valora, which means brave, was rescued by Tears after she was struck by a train. Picture: image Their search took them to Lakeside train station where they found a badly injured Valora who had been struck by a train and wounded her leg. Residents Wayne Adams, who is homeless, and Helen Jordaan had called Tears to report that they had seen the animal. “Helen, her young son Wayne and I set off along the tracks from Lakeside station,” said Hoole. “We found the pittie girl lying in the bush next to the tracks.

“I couldn’t understand why she didn’t run, and then the horror of the situation hit me – her left front leg had been severed below the elbow joint, and the wound was jagged and smelled rotten. It was an awful sight. “Valora lay there, curled up and stared up at us; it was too heart-breaking for words. We wrapped her in a blanket and took her to Steenberg Veterinary Clinic, where vet Dr Achim Steinhagen kindly waited for us, as it was after hours.” Tears said Valora received “the most caring and professional attention and treatment from the Steenberg veterinary team”.

“We were so relieved, as her injury was severe, and she must have been in the most horrendous pain. We realised that she must have been hit by a train the previous week when she ran off down the tracks,” Hoole added. The dog named Valora, which means brave, was rescued by Tears after she was struck by a train. Picture: supplied After a night of observation in the clinic, Dr Steinhagen determined that an amputation was necessary. She survived the surgery and is in recovery. “She’s in a lot of pain, which the vet staff are monitoring and controlling with medication. She’s also experiencing phantom pain (pain where the missing body part should be), which has had an emotional impact on her, causing confusion,” Hoole added.

“When we visited Valora at Steenberg Veterinary Clinic, we were overjoyed with the response we received from this special girl. She stood up in her cage and came forward, tail wagging. “Our hearts were bursting with happiness as she licked our hands and nuzzled them, looking up at us with her big, soulful eyes. “She has made it through a terrible ordeal and is now ready to begin a new chapter in her life, one where she will find love, caring, and understanding,” says Hoole.